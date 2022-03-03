Ruto To Visit US President Joe Biden At The White House

Ruto To Visit US President Joe Biden At The White House

Deputy President William Ruto is on Thursday expected to Visit the White House to meet with US President Joe Biden.

Ruto’s Presidential Campaigns Secretariat Director of Communications Hussein Mohamed said the DP will also have a meeting with US National Security Council.

“The Deputy President will later today visit the White House for a meeting at the National Security Council,” read the statement.

The DP travelled to the US on Sunday and he has held several meetings and public addresses on leadership and governance.

Earlier on, the DP and his entourage held a meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee at the State Department, Washington DC.

The meeting deliberated on a myriad of issues touching on the economy, governance and the August 9 polls.

“Dr. Ruto together with his Kenya Kwanza Team counterpart Musalia Mudavadi further committed to a peaceful election on their part while assuring the U.S of a steady and robust partner in the bilateral relations between the two countries,” Statement by Hussein Mohamed said.

And added: “He further underscored Kenya’s position as an anchor state for peace and stability in the East and Horn of Africa region but cautioned against political and economic exclusion that threatens the country’s revered status in the region, two issues he termed as core in the August 2022 election.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto To Visit US President Joe Biden At The White House