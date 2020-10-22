Young Kenyan lady Esther Ongeri playing key role in Joe Biden’s campaign

Esther Ongeri, a young Kenyan living in the US is the talk of the town after Kenyans learnt that she plays a key role in the Joe Biden presidential campaign.

According to Biden’s campaign website, Ms Ongeri is the Director of Special Projects in the Biden 2020 campaign and has served in the position since July.

Previously, she worked as the Executive Assistant to the Campaign Manager and Special Projects Coordinator in the same campaign team from June 2019.

Ms Ongeri held the posts of operations coordinator from September 2017 to February 2018 and special projects assistant to the CFO from February 2018.

She is an alumnus of Saint Peter’s University in New Jersey where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in political science and government in 2017.

In honor of tonight’s democratic debate, we are sharing a shot of our own Esther Ongeri ’17 who is the assistant to the campaign manager for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. #SPUAlumni #saintpeters #peacocknation #SPUpolisci #politics #debate #election2020 pic.twitter.com/iJ71pcf78d — Saint Peter’s Univ. (@saintpetersuniv) November 20, 2019

According to her LinkedIn profile, the brilliant Kenyan was a staff assistant to New Jersey senator Robert Menendez between May 2016 and July 2017.

Ms Ongeri started off as an intern in the office of Senator Menendez between August 2015 to May 2016.

She attained her high school diploma at Saint Dominic Academy in 2013 after joining the school in 2009.

In the November 3 US elections, former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking to unseat incumbent president Donald Trump and both are busy on the campaign trail.

By Amina Wako

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

