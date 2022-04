The Family of Roxana Kuria, are sad to inform you of the sudden passing of Roxana Wanjiku Kuria. She was daughter to the Late Lawrence Kuria Njoroge and Isabell Munjiru Kuria

Born in Gathaithi, Murang’a.

Roxana was the wife to the late James Kimani Mwaura, mom to the late Maureen Njeri, George Mwaura (based in Los Angeles, USA), Isabell Mwaura (based in Indianapolis,USA) and Lawrence Kuria Mwaura (based in Burbank, USA). She was mother-in-law to Kevin Sitler,

Roseann Coussa Mwaura, and Priscilla Wanjiku. She was grandmother to Ryan Murigi and Wanjiku Njeri Sitler.

Details for Memorial service:

Date: April 16, 2022

Time: Please note that all times are in USA Pacific Time (PT)

12-1 pm Viewing

1-3 pm Memorial Service

Location: Lada’s Chapel of Peace Funeral Home

1240 South Garey Ave

Pomona, CA 91766

Please come to comfort and support the family

We are continuing on the arrangements of taking Roxana to Kenya to her final resting place. We will update you as we finalize the details.

We continue to appeal for more funds to help accomplish our target of taking our dear mom and sister Roxana to rest in Kenya. We want to lessen the burden for Roxana’s family.

Thank you for your continuing prayers and messages of support, they are keeping us uplifted despite the difficult circumstances we are in.

Our Budget: 20,000$. ** Money app.CashApp: $IsabellMwaura (Please DONOT use $IsabellaMwaura, this is a DIFFERENT person)

Zelle: 3233482477

Venmo: @Isabell-Mwaura

M-Pesa: Priscilla Wanjiku 0720427928

