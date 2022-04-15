List of Big names who bit the dust in UDA primaries

A number of seasoned politicians have lost in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations that were conducted on Thursday, April 14.

Even as the party continues with the tallying of results from other areas, a number of big names that graced Deputy President William Ruto’s events have been floored in the nominations.

Among vocal politicians who have lost in the UDA party primaries is Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru. The outspoken Legislator was seeking UDA’s ticket in the Laikipia East parliamentary race.

Waruguru, a close ally of the DP, was defeated by the incumbent MP, Mohammed Amin Deddy, who garnered 12,743 votes against Waruguru’s 5,595 votes. Former MP Anthony Mutahi came third with 2,701 votes.

Naivasha Member of Parliament, Jayne Kihara, was also trounced by her predecessor John Kihagi. The lawmaker managed 9,991 votes against Kihagi’s 10,394 votes.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s aide, Adams Kipsanai, also defeated two-time Keiyo North MP, James Murgor, to bag the UDA party ticket.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono also lost in the UDA primaries.

Igembe South Member of Parliament, John Paul Mwirigi, was given a direct UDA ticket after the party reached a consensus amongst the contestants.

House Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi lost in the Kuresoi North UDA party primaries to Sirikwa MCA Alfred Mutai.

Here is the whole list of big names who lost in the UDA primaries;

1. Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru

Cate Waruguru was defeated by Amin Deddy Mohammed for the Laikipia East MP seat.

Deddy garnered 12,736 votes while Waruguru got 5,595 votes.

2. Isaac Mwaura

3. Joyce Korir Bomet Woman Representative

The provisional results indicate the 24-year-old Linet Chepkorir aka Toto, has taken an early lead against the incumbent Woman Rep Joyce Korir.

4. Former Devolution CS Charles Keter

In Kericho County, Former Devolution CS Charles Keter is losing the gubernatorial race to Dr. Erick Mutai.

Dr. Mutai has a commanding lead of over 170,49 votes while Keter has 12,136 votes.

5. Naivasha MP Jane Kihara

The current MP lost to her predecessor John Kihagi.

Kihara garnered 9,991 votes against Kihagi’s 10,394 votes.

6. MP Patrick Wainaina Wa Jungle

Thika MP Wainaina was eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

However, Kiambu County Senator Kimani Wamatangi beat him in nominations after getting 68,786 votes against Wainaina Wa Jungle’s 50,446 votes.

7. Keiyo North MP James Murgor

Two times MP Murgor lost his bid to defend his seat on a UDA ticket with Adams Kipsanai, who is an aide of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, trouncing him in the polls.

Kipsanai garnered 6,523 while Dr. Murgor got 6,383 in the hotly contested race.

8. Moses Cheboi Kuresoi North MP

Alfred Mutai has bagged the UDA ticket for the Kuresoi North parliamentary seat with 17,247 votes against the incumbent MP Cheboi who managed 12,454 votes.

