Raphael Tuju Appointed Executive Director of Raila’s Azimio Secretariat

ODM leader Raila Odinga has appointed former Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju as the Executive Director of Azimio Secretariat.

The appointment was made through a press statement released by Raila’s campaign secretariat press officer Dennis Onsarigo.

The Former Rarieda MP has welcomed the appointment and thus, it takes effect immediately.

“The Rt Hon Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio Presidential Candidate, has appointed Hon. Raphael Tuju to be the Executive Director of the Azimio Secretariat. The appointment which Tuju has accepted takes effect immediately,” read in part the appointment.

Tuju is a communication specialist by training and has decades of experience in politics and governance.

He served as Rarieda MP for one term and also worked as a cabinet secretary and Jubilee Secretary-General until recently when she vacated the office.

As Executive Director, Tuju will be tasked with coordinating the campaign activities of the ODM leader.

The Former CS played a crucial role in Jubilee’s second term bid in 2017 which saw Uhuru reclaim his seat after a protracted tussle with the ODM leader.

