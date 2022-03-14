Raila, Atwoli, Peter Kenneth and Charity Ngilu arrives in the UK 

Azimio la Umoja presidential hopeful Raila Odinga has taken a break from his campaigns, flying to the United Kingdom (UK) last evening for a one-week visit.

The ODM leader was accompanied to the UK by several leaders including governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, former Head of Public Service Sally Kosgey and Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli, said Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango in a statement on Monday.

Mr Odinga will address the international community at the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs or Chatham House.

This comes barely a week after Deputy President William Ruto concluded his tour of the country, where he also spoke at Chatham House after his visit to the United States.

“At the Commonwealth Secretariat, Mr Odinga will speak on ‘The road to peaceful elections in Kenya’, while his address at Chatham House will be on ‘Kenya’s 2022 elections: priorities for unity and policy change,” Mr Onyango said.

Both events, he noted, will take place respectively on the morning and afternoon of Wednesday, March 16.

“At the two events, Mr Odinga will share his vision for Kenya and Africa in an increasingly uncertain world, and will reflect on the political goal of unity presented by the Azimio la Umoja coalition movement,” he said. Mr Odinga is also scheduled to hold other meetings with different leaders and groups. Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua said he will address contemporary challenges facing Kenya and Africa and offer his thoughts on how to tackle them. “Mr Odinga is a problem solver who has thought deeply about what ails Kenya and Africa and what’s needed to harvest their vast potential for our people,” Prof Mutua told Nation. By Justus Ochieng’ Source- https://nation.africa/kenya

