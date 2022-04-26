UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama’s Daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya is Dead

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama’s daughter is dead. The news were shared by Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday who eulogized Muthama’s daughter, Janet Nthoki Nduya, as a diligent and honest lady.

“Our love and prayers to UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama for the loss of his dear daughter Janet Nthoki Nduya. She was diligent, responsible and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability,” Ruto tweeted.

The DP further extended his condolences to the ex-Machakos senator’s family and friends.

“May the family, relatives and friends find strength to get through this pain. Rest In Peace, Janet,” Ruto stated.

In an obituary shared in one of the local dailies, Janet passed away on Friday, April 22. Her cause of death was not established.

Janet will be laid to rest at her father’s home in Matungulu constituency, Machakos County on Monday, May 2.

