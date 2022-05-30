Atwoli’s Comment After UDA Vice Chair Kipruto Kirwa dumps Ruto for Raila

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has issued an interesting comment after the former UDA vice-chair Kipruto Arap Kirwa resigned to join the Azimio coalition.

Kipruto Arap Kirwa resigned as the UDA vice chairman on Sunday, May 29, and joined the Azimio coalition and was received by Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in Bungoma county.

According to Atwoli, Kirwa’s resignation is just the beginning urging Kenyans to watch the political dynamism in the next two months.

“Kipruto Arap Kirwa is just a beginning just watch political dynamism in two months to come,” the COTU SG said.

While announcing his departure from Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Kirwa said he had to retreat and think when the party announced Rigathi Gachagua as the Kenya Kwanza running mate.

According to Kirwa, that was the clearest indication that there was no democracy within the party.

He said that he could no longer stay in a team where he knew democracy was going to be stifled.

“From today (Sunday), I Kipruto Arap Kirwa, have resigned as vice chairman of UDA,” he announced during the Azimio rally in Bungoma county.

