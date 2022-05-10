Finally Kalonzo Yield, Attends Azimio Running Mate Interview

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has defended his last-minute decision to appear before Azimio’s running mate selection panel.

Addressing the press on Tuesday afternoon after a two-hour interview session, Kalonzo said he was not forced to appear before the panel.

The former vice president said the decision to avail himself was informed by the fact that he did not want to give anyone an excuse to exclude him from being nominated to be Raila Odinga’s running mate.

He however rubbished the notion that he attended the interview, saying it was more of a conversation and not actually a ‘job hunting’ interview.

“The decision to come was my decision because I realized we didn’t want to give anybody an excuse whatsoever to say I did not attend. It was a wonderful conversation and it was a good opportunity for me to come and greet the archbishop Okoth and other elders there. I had to take that decision,” he stated.

He, however, said he will not reveal the details of their ‘conversation’ only saying it was fruitful and Kenyans should wait for its outcomes.

“It was a useful 2-hour conversation with the panelists led by Hon. Noah Wekesa…I am not at liberty to reveal the concept of that conversation, not an interview” he added

This came despite Kalonzo’s earlier adamant stand that he will not appear before the panel. According to the Wiper leader, the decision to subject him to an interview was not only a public humiliation to a person of his caliber but downgraded his stature

Kalonzo Arrives at Serena For Azimio Running Mate Interview

Today, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has gone against his earlier hardline stance and attended Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate interview. Kalonzo arrived at the Serena Hotel, in Nairobi shortly after 9 am time flanked by his aides.

The wiper boss will now face the panel of eminent persons and argue his case on his suitability for the running mate role.

Earlier, the SKM Command centre had announced that Kalonzo will attend the interview.

“His Excellency Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka SC, hereby states that he has decided to honour the invitation to attend the interviews for the Azimio One Kenya running mate position that will be conducted by the panel of eminent persons chaired by Hon Noah Wekesa on the o9th of May 2022 at 9 am,” the statement by SKM command centre stated.

The latest development is a departure from Kalonzo’s hardline stance in the last week where he has been insisting that he won’t attend the interview.

Kalonzo and his allies insisted the interview is not for them.

Wiper leaders said Kalonzo has been a vice president and a presidential running mate two times and hence is more qualified.

The Wiper boss had suggested a meeting between ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to solve the stalemate.

Raila is in the horns of a dilemma in picking his running mate with the IEBC requiring him to submit the name by May 16.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Finally Kalonzo Yield, Attends Azimio Running Mate Interview