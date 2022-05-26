Kenyan Diaspora woman Maryanne Oketchwas named sole winner of season 42 of Survivor beating Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar and becoming the second Black woman and second Canadian to be Sole Survivor.

According to hollywoodlife.com, Maryanne Oketch was one of the most buzzed-about players on season 42 of Survivor. Her enthusiasm for the game was unmatched, and toward the end of the game, she started showing off her strategic chops, as well at the final six, Maryanne orchestrated the vote off of one of the biggest threats in the game, Omar Zaheer, setting herself up to make it to the final three.

- Advertisement -

Maryanne is currently in seminary school, and says she considers herself as “very religious.” “I think what’s super important is to make sure that I’m always prepared in my spiritual side [on Survivor],” she told Parade. “I’m always praying and just being like, ‘God, give me strength. Make sure that I see another day. Make that that I go and make those right decisions to keep me grounded.’”

Maryanne was born in Germany, but was then raised in Canada. She has lived in various cities, including Ontario, London, Toronto and Kingston. She currently considers Ajax, Ontario home. Meanwhile, Maryanne’s mother was born in Kenya before moving to Canada to raise her family.

Maryanne attended McMaster University, which a research university in Ontario. She studied Integrated Science with a Biochemstiry concentration. Her research at the school was focused in Äìviruses.

Source-https://hollywoodlife.com/

Kenyan Diaspora Maryanne Oketch named winner of Season 42 Survivor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

