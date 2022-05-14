Kenyan Diaspora man, James Kagambi was among A team of black Americans who made history by scaling Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world.

“The Full Circle Everest team led by Philip Henderson from California has made history as the first all-black team to stand atop the summit, the highest mountain on earth,” Ghimire said.

The expedition team comprises of Manoah Ainuu, Frederick Campbell, Abby Dione, Eddie Taylor, Saal, James Kagambi, Desmond Mullins, and Thomas Moore.

According to Catherine Gathuka Franklin of Dallas Texas, James Kagambi was invited to the team for being one of the few black avid mountain climbers in the world and who has been an instructor in North America. Catherine says that James has scaled about any mountain except Mount Everest besides his long career as a Mount climbing instructor.

The amazing thing is that James Kagambi scaled Mount Everest at 62 years old! “Mountain climbing at these heights is physically taxing to the body hence you have to be physically fit” Says Catherine.

According to the Full Circle, the first American expedition reached the summit of Everest in 1963. ‘That same year Martin Luther King delivered his historic ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. It took 40 more years for the first Black climber to summit Everest. Still, there has never been an all-Black team to summit the tallest mountain on Earth.’

