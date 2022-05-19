Certified Homes Ltd is a real estate developer specialising in construction of affordable houses as well as a land selling company. The company welcomes you to the Groundbreaking ceremony of Kwitu Gardens Phase Two.

Kwitu Gardens Phase 2 is a meticulously designed gated estate exclusive for Kwitu members only. It’s suitable for family living as well as for investment purposes such as Airbnb.

The estate comprises of luxurious flat roof 3 bedrooms all ensuite plus servant quarter bungalows in the fastest growing town Joska, 20 minutes drive to JKIA and 30 minutes drive from Nairobi CBD, the bungalows are uniquely designed with exotic and exquisite finishes

They’ve one of a kind amenities such as:

Flat roof , Roof Top Gazebos for relaxation , All bedrooms are ensuite, Open Plan Kitchen, Kitchen Pantry, Separate Dining, Cloakroom for guests, Breakfast counter top, Own Plot size 50 by 100, Manicured garden, Cabro paved driveways, Solar street lighting, Back up Borehole, Perimeter wall with round the clock manned gate.

Easy accessible since the estate is located just 400 metres from the tarmac, Ready rental market due to high demand, Affordable quality houses with a very flexible payment plan.

The Offer price is 5.5m Deposit of kes 2m, balance payable in 15 months.

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413

VIDEO: KWITU GARDENS ESTATE GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY