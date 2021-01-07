CERTIFIED HOMES INKS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH KWITU

Certified Homes Ltd has partnered with Kenyan Women In The USA – KWITU Breaking Barriers (KWITU) The biggest organized women group in the USA. This cooperation between the two organizations is very beneficial especially to the women group in realization of their dreams of owning homes in Kenya and investment in real estate.

The partnership is very important and its very timely because it comes at a time when the women affirmative action is being implemented.

The KWITU members will enjoy free consultancy services pertaining investments in real estate and properties courtesy of Certified Homes.

The members will also benefit from exclusive discounts on all housing projects developed by Certified Homes. The members were encouraged to grap the opportunity and take advantage of these great offers.

- Advertisement -

Call/WhatsApp +12055039187

[email protected]

www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

CERTIFIED HOMES INKS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH KWITU.