Alex Mwai: Lucky Man Who Married Uhuru’s Daughter Ngina Kenyatta

Until sensational blogger Dennis Itumbi tweeted about it, few would have known that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta had gotten married in a traditional ceremony on Saturday

“Ngina Kenyatta, Congratulations on your Traditional Wedding,” Itumbi tweeted on Saturday evening. After the revelations, questions abound about who was this lucky man who married from the first family.

Nairobileo.co.ke has however been able to establish the lucky man: Alex Mwai, commonly known as Sam Junior. He is the son of Sam Mwai, a renowned sports marketing guru, and manager of the Karen Country Club.

Professionally, Alex is trained in Finance and Marketing. He is said to be part of the team that is investing in electric motorbikes and tuk-tuks in Kenya.

Alex is an Investment Director at Hesabu. He previously worked with KenGen company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Dedham University in the UK and ABF from IEB school in Real Madrid.

Ngina is reported to have given birth last year at a city hospital. She went missing from the public eye for some time before reports of her receiving a child emerged.

The theme of the wedding was red, all ladies including the First lady and Mama Ngina were in red dresses. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members.

