Wavinya: Why I Got Masters Before Graduating With a Bachelor’s Degree

Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti on Monday, June 20, explained how she managed to secure a Masters’ degree before completing her Bachelor’s course.

Speaking during an interview with Spice FM, Wavinya, who is eyeing the seat on a Wiper ticket explained that she had gone through all levels of education required to pursue a degree – certificate and diploma – before deciding to do a graduate diploma.

She noted that the UK system allowed her to sign up for a Masters programme at the City University of London using her graduate diploma she acquired from South Bank University

“I did a certificate, graduate diploma, and an advanced diploma in Business Systems Analysis and Design and then I did a graduate diploma in Computer Studies, that is four years.

“With the graduate diploma, which if you Google, is even higher than or equivalent to a degree, I was able to go to City the university to do my Masters of Science in Business Systems Analysis and Designs and graduated in 1992,” she explained

The politician who has been defending her candidature, revealed that she took a break from studies when she got her first child. It was during this break that her husband advised her that she could convert her graduate diploma into a Bachelor’s degree.

She explained that the conversion process would mean that she would have to go back to class for a year. The university allowed credit transfer, meaning she was exempted from some modules which she had covered while doing her certificate and diploma studies.

“After I enrolled him to a daycare, I went back to South Bank University to convert my graduate degree into a Bachelor of Science (BSc),I was given some credits on some modules because I had already done four years in school.

“With those credits, I was only in school for one year after which I did my project. My graduate diploma was then converted to a BSc in 1995, and that is what people do not understand,” she added.

A petitioner had filed a case with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee challenging her suitability to run for governor, citing academic qualifications.

However, on June 19, Wavinya breathed a sigh of relief when the Committee cleared her, throwing out the case challenging the validity of her undergraduate degree. The Tribunal explained that it lacked the jurisdiction to to hear and determine the subject raised by the petitioners.

“The returning officer discharged his mandate in accordance with the law. The complaint lacks merit. Our final order is that the complaint be and is hereby dismissed with no orders,” the tribunal noted.

By PAUL KURGAT

