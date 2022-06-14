Kenyan Diaspora Lawyer Caroline Kimeu Lands Job With UK Media House

Former Kenyan Diaspora Carolime Kimeu, a law graduate from Havard University, has been appointed as the East African correspondent for the United Kingdon (UK) based newspaper, The Guardian.

In a statement dated Monday, June 13, the lawyer announced that she started her role at the company this week.

Kimeu will be tasked with covering the East African region for the British media giant.

“Excited to announce that I’m starting an exciting new role with The Guardian, as their East Africa Correspondent. Do feel free to reach out and share your thoughts and ideas for meaningful EA coverage,” she stated.

Consequently, Kenyans took to social media to congratulate the lawyer on her appointment, with her colleagues in the media industry stating that she was suited for the role.

“The Guardian opened up applications to Kenyans/Africans in Africa. Qualified Kenyan applied, and got the job. Congratulations,” Ferdinand Omondi of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) stated.

Kimeu credited her appointment to the BBC journalist and an uproar that arose over job requirements that had been set by the UK media outlet which could have locked out many Kenyans from securing the position.

As per the requirements, applicants were required to confirm whether they would have the right to work in the UK at the time of the application.

“Ferdinand Omondi used his platform to help remove barriers for a person he didn’t yet know. It gave me such pleasure to let him know it mattered,” Kimeu stated.

The newly appointed correspondent studied law at Kenyatta University and attained a master’s degree in law from the Havard School of Law in 2015. Additionally, she holds a Masters of Science degree from Columbia University.

Prior to her appointment, Kimeu worked as the East Africa correspondent for France24.

Previously, she worked as a lawyer under Shearman & Sterling LLP in Paris, France, before joining the Colombia Journalism School in 2019.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

