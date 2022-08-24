The family of the Kenyan woman Hellen Wendy Nyabuto who drowned in a pool in Canada has so far been able to raise at least 48,925 Canadian dollars( 5,863,661)to help bring her remains back home.

The family was targeting to raise Sh4.6 million (50,000 Canadian dollars). Hellen Wendy was recording a live video on her Facebook account while enjoying her afternoon after work.

According to Enock Nyabuto, Wendy’s brother she always lifted the spirit of everyone she came into contact with.

On the day of her demise,Wendy was exchanging a conversation with friends through her Facebook page moments after she hopped into the pool.

“Hi there, how are you? It’s two o’clock here, I have just arrived home from work… I am doing okay, just having some fun,” Wendy remarked.

Dressed in a fancy colored swimming costume,Wendy looked happy and vibrant as she engaged her friends in a chit-chat.

She was diving from one point of the swimming pool to the other and returning back to the edge of the pool to respond to messages from her friends who were watching the live session.

In the 10th minute, she took the final leap into what appeared like the pool’s deep end.

She then started gasping for air as she cried for help screaming to swim away from the danger zone. At exactly 11:54, she made the last sound before it all went silent.

Wendy’s live session went on for 3 hours before some people came and rescued her.

Her dad has described her as a hard working girl who will be deeply missed by her family.

WEndy was the first born in a family of six, she was

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

Hellen Wendy Family Raises Over 5 million to Repatriate her Remains