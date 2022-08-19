A middle aged Kenyan lady living in USA died a painful death while enjoying the summer breeze in a swimming pool at 2:30 pm on Thursday, August 18th.

The lady who identifies herself as Hellen Wendy on Facebook decided to have some good time at the pool after a getting out of Job .Minutes after she set her feet in water, she went Live on Facebook.

Wendy, dressed in a fancy swimming costume then decided to catch up with friends who were having a light conversation with her

While going through the comments ,a friend lightly told the 23 year old lady to work and earn cash

” Tafuta Pesa Utuletee” the message read

It was after reading this comment that the joyous Wendy decided to take a dive into the water again.

From the video, she could not sustain the tide when she moved to what seemed to be like the deep end of the pool, With nobody in the neighborhood Wendy started screaming to raise an alarm, unfortunately her efforts did not bear fruits making her to succumb.

With only few viewers realizing that she had drowned, the camera of her phone innocently recorded the pool for more than 3 hours.

Hours after realizing her death, family and friends flocked the Fb page to send messages of condolence while sympathizing with the whole ordeal.

The family is yet to issue a statement on what exactly led to her death…. Watch the sad video below courtesy of Hopkin Media Tv

Source: https://www.qwetunews.com/

Kenyan Woman Hellen Wendy Drowns in a Swimming Pool in Canada