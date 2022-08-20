Hellen Wendy Nyabuto’s Father Deny Claims of Premonition of Her Death

The father of Kenyan nurse, Hellen Wendy Nyabuto who drowned in a swimming pool in Canada has dismissed reports that she had predicted her death.

In an interview with The Standard, John Nyabuto urged Kenyans to disregard the claims that were being shared on social media.

“I hear some people claiming she had said on WhatsApp that she would soon die in Canada. As her father, she never shared with me any information that suggested she was in distress or any form of trouble,” Nyabuto stated.

The father of six stated that he learnt about Wendy’s death on Thursday evening, August 18, after he received a text message from her friend informing him that his daughter had drowned in a swimming pool.

In the evening, Canadian authorities called Nyabuto to inform him that Wendy was rushed to the hospital and was receiving treatment.

Nyabuto noted that the caller did not inform him immediately why his daughter was hospitalised.

He stated that he went on social media and that is when he saw the video which had gone viral on Facebook of her swimming before drowning.

Nyabuto stated that Wendy migrated to Canada in December 2019 after securing a 10-year study visa.

Hellen Wendy, was in a jovial mood while interacting with her followers before the tragedy occurred.

She started swimming while her gadget was recording and kept diving in the pool, holding her face beneath the water for several seconds before swimming back to read the comments on the live video.

The Kenyan nurse based in Canada played with the water for nearly ten minutes until she hopped into what appeared like the deep end of the pool.

Exactly 10 minutes and 33 seconds after she began recording herself, Wendy started gasping for air and could be heard making gurgling sounds while kicking and screaming.

At 11:54 minutes, she made the last sound as the video went silent and the water remained still.

The video kept recording for 3 hours before an unidentified individual came at around 3:09 hour mark and noticed her in the pool.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

