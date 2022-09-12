Gone Too Soon: Passing On of Boniface Nyangau Of  Dallas, Texas

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Gone Too Soon: Passing On of Boniface Nyangau Of  Dallas, Texas
Gone Too Soon: Passing On of Boniface Nyangau Of  Dallas, Texas

We are saddened to announce the passing away of Bro. Boniface Morebu Nyangau in  Dallas, Texas who comes from Kebirigo  Nyamira Kenya.  He is a  cousin to Rhoda Nyabasa and George Nyambane of McKinney Texas.  We are currently collecting funds to repatriate the body back home to family.  You can reach family at Rhoda 2018937934

Please send your contributions to
Rhoda Nyabasa
Cashapp $rnyabasa
Zelle: 2018937934

You can use the link below to join the Whatapp forum to get all updates. 

https://chat.whatsapp.com/F92PdTrgI94HBl0YKEmIHw

Related Posts
NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joseph Kuria Ngaruiya…

OBITUARIES

Promotion to Glory For Francis Gachomba Ngaru Of Bernville,…

NEWS

Funeral & Fundraiser for Kenyan Man Who Died Aboard…

NEWS

A Kenyan Man Erastus Ogila Ochondo Dies In The US

And I heard a voice from Heaven, saying unto me, “Write: ’Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from henceforth.’” “Yea,” saith the Spirit, “that they may rest from their labors, and their works do follow them.”Revelation 14:13

BELOW IS THE VIDEO OF BONFACE MOREBU NYANG’AU MEMORIAL SERVICE

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” Psalm 73:26 “My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever.” Matthew 5:4 “Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.”

Gone Too Soon: Passing On of Boniface Nyangau Of  Dallas, Texas

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: