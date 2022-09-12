Gone Too Soon: Passing On of Boniface Nyangau Of Dallas, Texas

We are saddened to announce the passing away of Bro. Boniface Morebu Nyangau in Dallas, Texas who comes from Kebirigo Nyamira Kenya. He is a cousin to Rhoda Nyabasa and George Nyambane of McKinney Texas. We are currently collecting funds to repatriate the body back home to family. You can reach family at Rhoda 2018937934

Please send your contributions to

Rhoda Nyabasa

Cashapp $rnyabasa

Zelle: 2018937934

You can use the link below to join the Whatapp forum to get all updates.

https://chat.whatsapp.com/F92PdTrgI94HBl0YKEmIHw

And I heard a voice from Heaven, saying unto me, “Write: ’Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from henceforth.’” “Yea,” saith the Spirit, “that they may rest from their labors, and their works do follow them.”Revelation 14:13

BELOW IS THE VIDEO OF BONFACE MOREBU NYANG’AU MEMORIAL SERVICE

Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” Psalm 73:26 “My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever.” Matthew 5:4 “Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.”

