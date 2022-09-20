President William Ruto Four Days US Tour Schedule

President William Ruto will on Tuesday, September 20, lead Kenya’s delegation to the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA.

In a statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Head of State will attend the high-level annual UN meeting from Tuesday to Friday, September 23.

The Ministry maintained that President Ruto will give his debut address to the United Nations before holding bilateral talks with other Heads of State.

“While in New York, President Dr. Ruto is scheduled to give his debut address to the United Nations and hold bilateral talks with several other Heads of State and Government,” read part of the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, participation in the UNGA is important to Kenya as it seeks to complete her second year of non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council.

In New York, President Ruto will also seek to promote Kenya’s foreign policy in the multilateral system, which includes participation in the realization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Head of State will also lead Kenya’s quest to harness relations with the US before attending a working session with senior American business representatives.

“At the bilateral level, President Ruto will lead Kenya’s quest to harness relations with the United States of America guided by the 5 pillars of strategic dialogue partnership. He will also attend a working session with senior representatives of American businesses during which he will urge for increased trade and investment between the two countries,” the statement further read.

During his tour in the US, President Ruto will also chair a meeting of the Conference of African Heads of State on Climate Crisis (CAHOSCC).

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

