Leaving your family behind to relocate to a distant nation with an entirely different culture and way of life is usually a bittersweet experience. During the transition stage, a person must deal with a great lot of uncertainty and unforeseen circumstances.

On the other hand, it is a time of immense delight and celebration as one is given the opportunity to explore uncharted possibilities.

Dennis, a Kenya Airlift Program student attending the University of Alabama in Huntsville in the January/Spring semester 2022, was elated. Even his family did not believe he could accomplish such exploits, yet he persevered against the odds and made it to the United States.

This video shows his last moments at the airport with his family before boarding the plane to Huntsville, Alabama in the US.

By BOB MWITI

To My Family, I Won’t Let You Down-Kenya Airlift Program Student