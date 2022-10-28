Beach Property: Go North-Vipingo Breeze by Optiven

By Optiven Investments 0
Beach Property: Go North-Vipingo Breeze by Optiven
Beach Property: Go North-Vipingo Breeze by Optiven

Are you looking for Beach Property in Kenya? Is 1.5 Km from the Indian Ocean close enough? If your answer is ‘Yes’ to these questions, then Vipingo Breeze by Optiven is the project you should keep an eye out for.

Vipingo Breeze is a project conceptualized and undertaken through a well-designed city master plan backed by an urban environment, high-quality contemporary infrastructure and state-of-the-art amenities and services. Scheduled to be officially launched on the 1st of November 2022.

This development is part of Vipingo city development master plan, with extraordinary facilities already in place. The property is located next to one of the most beautiful golf course resorts. Here, you will not only enjoy the proximity to these enchanting amenities but also swim in the Kenyan coastal bliss to the fullest!

You will find this project along Mombasa – Malindi Road. It is only;

  • 1.5 KM from the Indian Ocean,

  • 5 min to a golf course,

  • 5 min to an airstrip

  • 25 minutes drive from Nyali.

Related Posts
NEWS

Progress Check: What is happening at Garden of Joy

NEWS

How To Acquire Land while in Diaspora-New Cash Back Campaign

NEWS

New Cash Back Campaign Alert: Celebration Of Investors

FEATURED STORIES

Next Of Kin Explained-Important for Unclaimed Financial…

 

Land sizes on offer are 2 acres, 1 acre, 1/2 acres, 1/4 acre and 1/8 acres, with prices from KES 1.95M.

 

Tell us your thoughts OR express your EARLY BIRD Interest in this project with NO DEPOSIT, before the launch date here >> https://bit.ly/VipingoBreezeByOptiven

 

This Month, Optiven Group is looking forward to recognize investors’ efforts in investment and award them with a Ksh 10,000 shillings Cash Back for every 910,000 shillings you deposit or redeem in its projects!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#HekoShujaaNaOptiven
#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

 

Beach Property: Go North-Vipingo Breeze by Optiven

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: