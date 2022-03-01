Optiven Launches Peace Breeze Gardens – Konza

Customers Take 20% on Launch

Optiven Real Estate has this February 2022 launched a brand new project in the Konza Technopolis. The new project dubbed Peace Breeze Gardens is expected to provide investment opportunities to the customers investing in the project. The location of the project that was launched on 25th February 2022 is strategic for those seeking to engage in commercial business.

Unveiling the project, George Wachiuri, CEO at Optiven Group noted that, “the project is located at only 1200 meters off the busy Mombasa Highway, right along PetroCity Road heading to the popular fuel depo. The proximity to the highway and the upcoming Konza Technopolis makes this property a must have and true value for your money. The area is already built up, as is evident on the accompanying photos”.

The project will consist mainly of 50×100 plots all of which are on free hold title deeds. 15 of the plots on the project are located on the road making them ideal for building of homes or for speculation. As at the launch of the project, 10 of the 15 commercial plots were bought on a ratio of 60:40 consisting of Diaspora and Local investors. With the launch price starting at only Ksh 695,000 for the residential and Ksh 795,000 shillings only for commercial plots.

Speaking at the launch, George Muteti, Regional Manager for Eastern, at the Optiven Real Estate arm said, “ there is an opportunity for more Kenyans to invest. The project’s proximity to the A109 highway and the upcoming Konza Technopolis, makes it a superb investment for both residential and commercial purposes. So far the uptake has been on the rise and only a few plots remain mainly for residential.”

What makes Peace Breeze by Optiven unique?

The project is surrounded by settlements of homes with a great topography.

The infrastructure around the project includes the fully tarmacked highway, the Nairobi-Mombasa road which can be seen from the project.

Electricity is already installed on the road leading to the project.

The gradient of the project makes it ideal for development incuding homes, schools, hospitals, hotels and recreational facilities.

