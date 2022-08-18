Clear Skies for Malindi City Breeze Phase 1 Investors

The name Malindi is derived from a Swahili word Mali (Property) + Ndi (Plenty), which translates to a lot of property. Which is exactly what we have for our investors locally and in the diaspora.

A title deed is the most crucial document in land transaction. So, in a bid to ensure that its clients are satisfied and what is more satisfying than the receipt of your TITLE DEED. Optiven Group has finalized the Title Deeds for the Malindi City Breeze Phase 1 project.
Malindi City Breeze was one of the jewels that SOLD OUT in record time and now the Titles are available for transfer.

“Don’t be proud of your salary, Be proud of your investments.” Warren Buffet

Sure, everyone loves, enjoys and looks to experience that amazing coastal breeze and if owning a piece of land on the coastal region is something on your bucket list, do not fret. We’ve got you covered with Malindi City Breeze Phase 2 and Malindi Breeze Phase 3.
Take advantage of this month’s campaign to #ShikaPlotiTekeTeke, you will receive a KSH 3000 Cashback immediately you make a minimum deposit of KSH 149K on this and any property of your choice.

Together inspiring possibilities.
Contact Optiven Group
Tel: 0790 66 77 99
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

 

