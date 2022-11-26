Kenyan Woman Jackee Kasandy Making Waves in Canada With Kiondo Bags

“A Kenyan basket will last you 30 years; it’s a good return on your money,” these were the words of Jackee Kasandy to her friends in Canada.

She often received compliments for the unique kiondo bags and scarves she would bring from her frequent trips to Kenya.

Some of her bags are decorated with the signature Maasai shuka.

Kasandy relocated to Canada from Kenya at 23 years but eventually moved to Vancouver and other cities in the country.

Her entrepreneurial instincts were piqued by the hunger in Vancouver for the unique decors she collected from different shops in Kenya. Consequently, she founded Kasandy, an online shop plus a physical shop.

“People in Vancouver are receptive, they care about making a difference in the world and are interested in handmade products, and they are curious and excited about the stories of the people they buy from.”

Through the shops, clients get to buy kiondos at a maximum price of Ksh18,330 ($150). She also has a collection of African scarves, jewellery, wooden serve ware, and many more.

“Cheap things are expensive you think it’s cheap, but you have to buy it multiple times because it won’t last,” Kasandy noted.

She is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Black Entrepreneurs & Businesses of Canada (BEBC).

Kasandy also launched a contest to empower entrepreneurs who stand to secure Ksh3 million ($25,000) in financing to start their businesses.

Her inspiration to help fund other entrepreneurs is rooted in her own experience when she failed to secure a loan from local banks.

“I was having difficulty accessing funding, being viewed by financial institutions and even investors as unfundable because of the system and how it works,” she recounted.

Growing up in Kenya, Kasandy noted she was curious to see the world and explore.

“I always grew up slightly different and curious, ” the young entrepreneur stated.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

