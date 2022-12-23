UDA Finally Takes Action over Karen Nyamu’s Dubai Drama

President William Ruto-led UDA party has summoned nominated senator Karen Nyamu over a viral video where she was seen engage in a scuffle at a Dubai club.

The party in a letter on dated December 19, asked Nyamu to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee on Friday, December, 23.

UDA stated that the senator’s conduct in the viral video brought shame to the party, lowering its reputation.

“In the said incident which is well captured on video that has been widely circulated in both mainstream and social media, your conduct and mannerism as exhibited in that incident has brought shame, disrepute and lowered the dignity of the party which nominated you to the office of Senator,” read part of the letter.

The summon comes after a member of UDA’s National Youth Congress wrote to President Ruto, for the immediate expulsion of Nyamu.

Jephnel Nyakwama Orina asked the Head of State to expel the nominated lawmaker maintaining that as members of the National Youth Congress, they were embarrassed and disappointed over the nominated senator’s conduct.

Nyamu was involved in a scuffle with Mugithi singer Samido at a Dubai club on Friday, December 16, an incident that went viral.

The lawmaker, however, attributed the happenings to abuse of alcohol, saying she would quit drinking as one of her resolutions in 2023.

“I have woken up and found I have been tagged everywhere. I am going to change in 2023. Alcohol is not good. If love would lead to me causing drama, please pray for me,” she said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

