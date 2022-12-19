UDA Member Writes to Ruto to Expel Karen Nyamu After Dubai Drama

A member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s National Youth Congress has written to the party’s leader, President William Ruto, for the immediate expulsion of nominated Senator Karen Nyamu from the Senate.

In a letter dated December 18, Jephnel Nyakwama Orina asked President Ruto to expel Nyamu over her recent conduct in the public.

In the letter, Orina said that as members of the National Youth Congress, they were embarrassed and disappointed over the nominated senator’s conduct.

“As members of the National Youth Congress we are deeply disappointed and embarrassed by the conduct of the Senator who appears intoxicated and disorderly in what appears to be a nightclub,” read part of the letter signed by Orina.

He added that Nyamu’s conduct contravened the party’s constitution and that her actions tainted the reputation of the party and its leader.

“The conduct of the Senator in our view is in contravention of Article 75(1) of the Constitution of Kenya and the UDA constitution. Her actions have brought ridicule and greatly tainted the name and reputation of the Party leader and the party,” Orina stated.

The letter comes after Nyamu was involved in a scuffle with Mugithi singer Samido at a Dubai club on Friday, December 16, an incident that went viral.

The lawmaker, however, attributed the happenings to abuse of alcohol, saying she would quit drinking as one of her resolutions in 2023.

“I have woken up and found I have been tagged everywhere. I am going to change in 2023. Alcohol is not good. If love would lead to me causing drama, please pray for me,” she said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Was Karen Nyamu Pressured by UDA To Ends Relationship with Samidoh?

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu now says she has decided to end her relationship with Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, November 17, the UDA-nominated Senator said that she had made the conscious decision to end her affair with Samidoh barely hours after a spat at one of the clubs in Dubai.

In her explanation, she hinted that the drama had become a concern due to the position she holds in Senate.

“Great and powerful women will attest that many times our weakest link is the men we get involved with. I am stopping the pattern. I have made the conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex, Samidoh Muchoki.

“I know I could have called him and ended it quietly but I decided to make this as public as the drama and the controversy has been. This had become a concern, especially with the position I hold as a member of the Senate,” Karen stated.

She added,” You know guys, I have no regrets from last night, I don’t wish I did things any different. I however promise you that it’s the last time your girl will ever be involved in a situation like this ever again.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

UDA Member Writes to Ruto to Expel Karen Nyamu After Dubai Drama