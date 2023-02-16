The cost of life in the USA can be burdensome especially to international students from poor financial backgrounds if they don’t receive help on how to sail through. One of the surest ways to earn as an International Student is through graduate assistant jobs.

Graduate assistants act as helpers to their departments, students or professors in research or administrative capacity and they get paid for these tasks.

The KENYA Airlift Program negotiates for great graduate assistantship jobs for their students in the US Universities they take them to. Brian Kiptalam, a beneficiary of the program at Grand Valley State University is enjoying such an opportunity at the great Institution.

His graduate assistantship caters for his tuition and living expenses and he’s also left with some money to save. This is the beauty of furthering studies through the program for one can make it through even without having to take student loans.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

My Full Graduate Assistantship Stipend in Grand Valley State University

