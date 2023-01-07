Wilfred Mwiti: A Full Graduate Assistantship Waived My Tuition Fees

Studying in American Universities gives international students a chance to acquire world class education that makes them globally competitive and the skills they get enables them to fulfil their American dream. Indisputably, they transform their lives, those of their loved ones, and help build the economy back in their home countries through the well-paying jobs they get in corporate America.

This dream never takes off for some, due to lack of finances to cater for their relocation, their tuition fees, living expenses and more. The KENYA Airlift Program comes in handy in helping this situation by negotiating for scholarships. fee waivers and graduate assistantships hence making this expensive process affordable to Kenyan students in this award-winning program regardless of their financial backgrounds.

When Wilfred Mwiti Joined the University of Alabama, he was able to secure a full graduate assistantship that completely waived his tuition fees, having him not pay anything at all but instead, he even earned a stipend from the University.

In a meet and greet forum he held in Eldoret to sensitize prospective students on how to navigate through the rigorous process to the US, Wilfred took time to enlighten them on how to acquire these graduate assistantships that go a long way in helping them accomplish the dream of studying abroad.

This video provides more insights on the same.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

About The Kenya Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that helps brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious, and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in joining the tech industry by studying STEM or business-related master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

The KENYA Airlift Program was founded in late 2018 by Bob Mwiti and Hon DMK Kiogora. The organization helps brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dreams of studying in the North America regardless of the students’ financial background. This mission is achieved through Key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with Universities in North America where the organization negotiates tuition fee waivers, and partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance student’s relocation expenses.

Wilfred Mwiti: A Full Graduate Assistantship Waived My Tuition Fees