Seven Virginia Police Officers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old Kenyan man Irvo Otieno at a state mental hospital last week, a local prosecutor said Tuesday.

As reported by NBC4 WASHINGTON, Henrico County Sheriff’s Office personnel took the victim, Irvo Otieno, to Central State Hospital on March 6 to admit him as a patient. According to the prosecutor, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said that Otieno, who was physically restrained, died during the intake process.

“Mr. Otieno’s family was notified by my office this morning of these charges and I will continue to work with and for his family in relation to pursuing this case to its fullest extent,” Baskervill said.

Baskervill’s statement did not state a cause of death but said Otieno’s body had been taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Otieno’s family has previously raised concerns about his treatment, with his mother telling the Richmond Times-Dispatch for a story published Saturday that “something went wrong” while he was in the government’s custody.

“The family is grief stricken after learning of the brutal nature of Ivor’s death and his inhumane treatment in the hours preceding his death. The public, and experienced mental health professionals alike, will be appalled when the facts of this case are fully disclosed,” Mark Krudys, an attorney for the family, said in a statement, spelling Otieno’s first name as he said the family refers to him.

Otieno, whose family is from Kenya, was a deeply loved and well-regarded young man, an aspiring musician who had been a well-known high school athlete in the area, Krudys said.

Source-https://www.nbcwashington.com/

7 Virginia Police Officers Charged With Death Of Irvo Otieno