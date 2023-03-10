Police Investigating The Death of Irvo Otieno in Dinwiddie Virginia

Virginia Police are investigating the death of a Kenyan Irvo Otieno who was an inmate/patient at the Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County. Otieno was taken to the hospital by Henrico County sheriff’s deputies due to mental health crisis.

According to Richmond Times Dispatch, Henrico sheriff’s deputies arrived at the mental hospital on Monday in the afternoon to admit Irvo for treatment. He had been charged with several criminal offenses.

According to the report, Irvo Otieno became combative during the intake process. He was restrained and later died, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement.

Otieno’s body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

Investigation are still ongoing said police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Otieno was arrested Friday in Henrico on charges of disorderly conduct at a hospital, destruction of property and three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer for offenses that occurred that same day. Source-https://richmond.com/

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

