Akothee Prepares for her wedding, Buys Ksh700k Gown, Ksh172k Bridal Shoe
Flamboyant singer Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has revealed the crazy amount of money her husband spent on her wedding gown.
The singer, who is currently in Bern, the luxurious capital city of Switzerland, has already made a purchase of a 4,800 CFH gown (approximately Ksh. 690k).
Her bridal shoes too cost a similarly hefty price – she snapped them up for a steep 1,200 CFH (approximately Ksh. 172k).
The extravagantly sassy star, whose whirlwind romance with her Swiss fiancée Mr. Schweizer has dominated the tabloids for the last several months, says that she wanted to do the shopping in Paris but due to the nationwide protests, it became impossible.
“I had planned to shop in Paris, so I could see both my husband, my boys, and my daughter within 5 days, but due to strikes and demonstrations, I couldn’t make it to France or even to put an eye on my boys. I also wanted to shop in Paris because I didn’t want Mr. Omondi to see my shopping especially the dress, “she exclusively told Citizen Digital.
The 2023 gown, purchased from the upmarket Switzerland-based Mery’s Couture, is an Autumn white lace fishtail marvel garlanded with sparkly Swarovski stones.
Speaking about the gown, Akothee says that it is the perfect birthday gift for her and added that she had to do at least three fittings to find the perfect gown.
“I rarely receive gifts in my entire life – people believe I have more than enough, therefore, finding love has taught me how being loved looks like… I’m also glad I traveled; I had to do three fittings to find the perfect dress,” she divulged.
In typical Akothee fashion, the singer didn’t let a chance to swagger about the purchase and subsequent transportation of the dress – it flew first class.
“I’m really the luckiest girl in the world.” Omosh has spoiled me completely. My beautiful gown flew first class. And so did I,” she said as she proudly shared a video of the regal moment.
Akothee’s fairytale wedding is slated to go down on the 10th of April (Easter Monday) at the sprawling Windsor Gardens.
Her fiancé, nicknamed Mr. Omosh, is a Caucasian man from Switzerland. The pair met through an old friend of Akothee only known as Pius.
Source-https://www.citizen.digital/
