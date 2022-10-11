Kenyan Diaspora Man Elias Kakundi Donates Ksh700K to His Village

A Kenyan Diaspora man working in the United Kingdom (UK) has come to the aid of his people in Nguni ward, Mwingi Central, Kitui County.

Elias Kakundi who works in the UK as a hotelier and hails from Kitui County donated Ksh700,000 through his Mwangaza initiative to help over 160 vulnerable households affected by severe drought.

Kakundi who is currently working in the UK is assisted by Ambrose Safari, a Community Social worker in the initiative to ensure the vulnerable and the affected within the area benefit from the program.

“The initiative is funded by Elias Kakundi and supported by a few friends from the area, Kakundi has already sent Ksh700,000 that will ensure the affected population benefit from the initiative,” Safari stated.

He further stated that they have distributed foodstuffs such as maize flour, wheat flour, cooking oil and salt to the elderly and will extend the distribution to other areas with vulnerable households.

The government through a school feeding programme has been distributing relief food to schools in Mwingi.

Currently, Kitui has not received rainfall and the area is mostly affected by drought. The government is working with well-wishers from the region to supply relief food to the vulnerable and avert a looming humanitarian crisis.

Leaders from Kitui have urged the government to urgently intervene and distribute relief food stating that many vulnerable households have been affected by the ravaging drought.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while meeting with the UN ambassador and other stakeholders emphasised on a mapping strategy to combat the raging drought which has hit over 29 counties and 48 sub-counties.

The second in command has also called for urgent measures to be enforced to reach out to those affected within sub-counties and ward levels across the country.

An estimated 3.1 million people in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) of Kenya are severely food insecure following three consecutive poor rainy seasons that have hampered crop production.

The government is also distributing subsidised fertiliser to farmers across the country to lower the cost of production with the hope that it see the price of maize flour drop in a few months to come.

By OSCAR NALYANYA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Diaspora Man Elias Kakundi Donates Ksh700K to His Village