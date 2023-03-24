ODM MP Cause Laughter with Revelation That he Voted for Ruto

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi now says he voted for President William Ruto despite being elected on an ODM party ticket.

It would be expected that he voted for Raila Odinga who is his Party leader and a presidential candidate in the August 9, polls.

Kibagendi said he will work with the president in delivering his development projects adding that he should remember his constituency in issuing development projects.

“Rais unajua mimi ni mtu yako ya mkono. Unajua ata kama nilichaguliwa kwa ile upande ingine, kura yangu ikifunguliwa kwa ballot box itapatikana nilipigia wewe Kura,” he said.

The revelations come even as the President is on a 3-day tour of the Kisii region.

Kibagendi served as the director of Youth Affairs in the Office of Deputy President under Ruto then, before resigning to vie for the Kitutu Chache South MP seat ahead of the 2022 elections.

He was to vie on the UDA ticket but a fallout with South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro saw him quit the UDA and joined the ODM party.

He won the seat and succeeded Richard Onyonka who declined to defend the seat as trained his guns on the Senate seat.

President Ruto will Today, Friday, March 24, attend the homecoming ceremony of Education CS Ezekiel Machogu.

He is later expected to also visit Migori county to inspect and launch development projects.

