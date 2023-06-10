Kenyan Diaspora Man Says Moving to US was Best Decision Ever Made

Peter Kamau, an electrician in one of the leading US companies, has said relocating abroad was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

A customer care manager who had worked and travelled in East Africa talked to his wife, and together, they applied for a green card.

They were thrilled after being granted the green car on their first attempt.

Culture shock

However, being in a foreign land with no acquaintances was daunting until a compassionate pastor and his family opened their doors and provided them shelter for several months.

Speaking to Jeremy Damaris of Kenya Diaspora Media, Kamau said: “People tell you once you get to the US, you must have a car; you will eventually have a nice house, but they don’t tell you once you get here before you start working, you need to have your social security number and it takes time to get one, it took me a month, to get mine.

Our host’s patience helped us get through the tough times. After getting social security, I had to work for a few weeks to qualify to get a house.” Video below courtesy of Kenya Diaspora Media USA

Changing jobs

The experience of culture shock hit Kamau hard; nothing seemed to align with what he was accustomed to back home. As a seasoned customer service manager who had traversed East Africa, he yearned for a change in career upon reaching the United States.

Although he experimented with different jobs, none captured his passion until he stumbled upon electrical work, igniting an unquenchable fire. From that day forward, he never looked back. Now a proud father of two, Kamau thrives in his role as an integral part of one of the leading companies in the US.

By Sophie Opondo

