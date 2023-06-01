Thousands of Kenyans Attend Madaraka Day Celebrations in Embu

Thousands of Kenyans have arrived at the Moi Stadium in Embu County to mark Kenya’s 60 years of self-rule.

The gates to the Moi Stadium were open as early as 4 am on Thursday, June 1 to allow the locals and guests to witness the national celebrations.

The locals braved the chilly weather to queue at the gate and by 6 am majority of them had been allowed into the state-of-the-art stadium.

This will be President William Ruto’s first Madaraka Day fete since he came to power in September 2022.

Senior government officials including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are also expected to attend the event.

Addressing the media on Wednesday Eastern regional commissioner Paul Rotich said the county expects about 10,000 people to attend the event.

He noted that the government has invested heavily in Embu County to ensure the celebrations are a success.

“The infrastructure has been refurbished and ready to host the celebrations,” Rotich said.

The Embu Stadium which cost the government Ksh 476 million and three months to rebuild was handed over to Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Wednesday.

Gachagua’s Hard-hitting Statement to Opposition, Media During Madaraka Day Celebrations

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has yet again hit out at the opposition and the media for “distracting the President from his course of delivering his campaign promises”.

Speaking at Embu Stadium during the Madaraka Day celebrations on Thursday, Gachagua urged the President to ignore the opposition and work towards delivering his agenda to Kenyans.

He asked the President to disregard those making Noise about his plan for the country and further accused the media of fuelling “misleading information”.

“These destructors gave you no chance to succeed. As they see you making a practical and pragmatic intervention, they are all over shouting and bringing all manner of propaganda which is being enabled by the press,” Gachagua said.

“And we don’t mind because the press as you all know we’re part and parcel of the Azimio brigade. And therefore your excellency we want to urge you to continue with confidence that the people of Kenya will give you the necessary support.”

The remarks by the Deputy President come at a time when Kenyans have expressed reservations about the Finance Bill 2023 which has been labelled as punitive.

The opposition led by ODM leader Raila Odinga has been on the frontline in opposing the bill.

The Bill proposes a raft of additional taxes that President Ruto seeks to leverage to turn around the economy.

But even despite the opposition, Gachagua says several Kenyans are in support of Ruto’s agenda.

“Your Excellency, millions of Kenyans though quite have confidence that the measures you have come up with will improve the welfare of the Kenyan people,” he said.

