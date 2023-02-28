MADARAKA HOMES: Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in Kenya

MADARAKA HOMES Limited is one of the fastest growing real estate company in Kenya.

Over the past months we’ve been consistent in our objective of contributing to the growth and

development of our country’s economy as well as providing affordable lands in well developed

areas with a high potential for growth in value.

We offer affordable prices in our prime projects with flexible payment plans that make it easier

for our clients acquire property.

This enhances referrals and repeat purchases.

Madaraka Homes is a pre-eminent focused property company with a large, well balanced

portfolio comprised of residential, commercial and mixed-use properties.

It is renowned for its impressive selection of properties and timely delivery of its promises.

We pride ourselves in having successfully sold properties in Nairobi, Mombasa, Diani, Kilifi,

Malindi, Nanyuki, Nakuru and the surrounding areas and handed over the title deeds to the

respective owners.

We have a competent and professional workforce that has experience in finding the best land of

investment for you.

Madaraka Homes Ltd aims to connect you to affordable land of real value with access to social

amenities in prime areas.

Vision: To ensure that more Kenyans own property and make money out of it.

Mission: To make owning property a seamless, and easy process while ensuring we serve our

clients with trustworthy and affordable land.

www.madarakahomes.co.ke.

