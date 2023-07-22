Billionaire Lawyer Jane Wanjiru Michuki Ranked among Kenya’s Richest Women

Over the years, the list of wealthy people in the country and across the world has been dominated by men. However, women are slowly catching up.

A 2018 Knight Frank report ranked Jane Wanjiru Michuki among the 23 women billionaires in Kenya.

In this article, we outline Wanjiru’s story focusing on her education career and some of the investments she has.

Education and Early Life

Not much is known about her early life including where she attended primary and secondary education.

For her higher education, Wanjiru attended the University of Nairobi where she pursued a law degree. She later attended the Kenya School of Law before travelling to Warwick University in the United Kingdom for a Master of Laws.

Additionally, she is an alumni of the Netherlands Institute of Human Rights where she graduated with a certificate in Human Rights and International Instruments.

Career

She is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a Managing Partner at Kimani and Michuki Advocates.

Wanjiru has been practicing for over 36 years in areas around commercial and corporate law, where she handles issues around perfecting securities and contract negotiations.

“Her expertise in commercial law has seen her lead legal teams in some of the most significant commercial transactions in the financial sector. She has a strong grounding in international law and has been team leaders in various international transactions on behalf of clients both local and international,” reads her bio on Kimani and Michuki Advocates website.

At the law firm, Wanjiru and her team boast of having a rich client network that includes Equity Bank one of the top and fastest growing banks in the East African region.

In addition to being an advocate, she has held other positions that include;

Board Member and Chairperson of the Institute for Education in Democracy

Founding Member, Board Member British American Tobacco Kenya,

Trustee and Vice Chairperson of Federation Of Women Lawyers

Board Member Women in Law and Development in Africa (WILDAF)

Board Member The Star.

Board Member of Nyumbani Children’s Home and the Chairperson of The National Construction Authority of Kenya.

Investments

In 2018 Wanjiru was reported to have a 9.5 percent stake at Britam which she holds through Equity Holdings where she has a 44.4 percent.

As of 2018, the 9.5% stake was estimated to be worth Ksh5.4 billion, making her one of the wealthiest women in the country.

Is she related to the late John Michuki?

She is not related to the Michuki family. They share a name but there’s no relationship between the two families.

