Edday Nderitu: My marriage to Samidoh became toxic so I left

Edday Nderitu who now lives in USA has confirmed she quit her marriage with mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki, alias Samidoh.

The duo’s union started experiencing turbulence in early 2021 when it became public knowledge that the musician is also romantically involved with politician Karen Nyamu.

Edday implied she detested the marriage arrangement Samidoh was subjecting her to.

“Let me clarify a few things that were shared online and not accurate – I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated I left the husband for whoever needed him more,” she said.

Edday, who relocated to the United States of America (USA) a few months back alongside her children, said their union had become”toxic” to the level she couldn’t put up with it.

According to her, the status quo was having a toll on her eldest child and thus she had to remove her.

“I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is direct recipient of unbelievable behavior displayed,” she said .

Edday further revealed that she had been taking care of her children without any backup from their father; she doesn’t regret either.

“I have managed to sustain my kid’s needs so far with no help and I am not regretting any bit of it,” she said.

With the turn of events, Edday said she had resolved to enriching her peace of mind, asking to be left out of any drama that would ensue in the future between Samidoh and Nyamu.

“In this new season of my life I don’t need any drama, I need peace only, I hope the next episode of this series my name will be left out,” she said.

By Pala Malala

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

