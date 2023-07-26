Surprise As Kenyan-American Lady Deposits Cheque Worth Ksh 90m

A Kenyan American woman Yvonne Mugure is trending for showcasing a cheque of ninty million that she deposited at the bank. The young woman has been making headlines on social media ever since she did grocery shopping worth KSh 76,000.

In a world of financial struggles and economic uncertainties, stories of unexpected windfalls and financial success always capture public attention.

The Kenyan Diaspora woman who resides in the US has left netizens astonished after she flaunted the cheque worth 90 million Kenya Shillings.

Yvonne has been sharing with her fans her Kenyan experiences ever since she relocated to Kenya from abroad.

She revealed that she was looking to buy a mansion in Kenya when she flaunted the check worth KSh 90 million that she was depositing.

The video has caused massive reactions, with most Kenyans wondering about her source of the money.

@yvonne.mugure I’m planning on getting my house here! I’ve genuinely fallen in love with Kenya and want to set my roots here. I’ll still travel back and forth to the US but this will be my primary home. Where do you think I can find a house like the inspo pics? I’ll be doing a house tour soon ♬ original sound – yvonne mugure

Yvonne had previously showcased her grocery shopping worth KSh 76,000 and noted that she always shopped after every two weeks.

Yvonne admits herself to hospital

In February, the TikToker claimed she took herself to the Nairobi Hospital to rest because she had overworked herself. The gorgeous Yvonne revealed she got the VIP suite and paid a whopping KSh 95,000 per night.

“I went to Nairobi hospital. It’s a beautiful place, and I was lucky enough to get like the VIP Suite. I was in the hospital not because of anything too serious but because I have this tendency of overworking myself.

@yvonne.mugure I’ve always been a highly motivated person which is both an amazing thing but can turn on you when you don’t know how to stop. I have tendency to really push myself and not pay attention to when my body is speaking to me because I have a really high pain tolerance. As someone who’s had numerous surgeries sometimes I can’t tell when something is very serious so I tend to ignore. My body finally shut down and I need a little help. Thanks to everyone who was concerned, I’m doing just fine now! I took the break I needed🤗😘 ♬ original sound – yvonne mugure

I can work so hard sometimes, I don’t pay attention to my body. And at this point, my body shut down completely. So I had to go get help for a few days,” she said.

By Patricia Tonui

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

