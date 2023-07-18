Unmasking Satan’s Lies About Our Identity in God

The devil’s top priority is to convince us to doubt, deny, and be confused about our identity as believers. It can be easy to lose sight of who we are and whose we are. With so much noise and confusion in the world today, it can be difficult to discern the truth from lies. As believers, we must be aware of the lies that Satan tells us about our identity in God and arm ourselves with the truth found in His Word. In this blog post, we will explore some of the common lies Satan tells us about our identity and how to combat those lies with the truth found in God’s Word. Together, let us uncover the lies and discover the truth that sets us free.

Lie#1, “Your past mistakes define you.” Truth: God’s forgiveness and grace redefine our identity. Satan loves to remind us of our past failures and continually attempts to define us by them. However, when we surrender our lives to Christ, we become a new creation, 2 Corinthians 5:17). Our identity is no longer rooted in our past but in the forgiveness and redemption found in Jesus Christ.

Lie#2, “You are not worthy Of God’s love.” Truth: You are worthy of God’s love and acceptance unconditionally. Satan tries to convince us that our imperfections make us unworthy of God’s love, but God’s love is not based on our merits. Our worth is found in being created in His image and being loved by Him. Romans 5:7-8 says, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

Lie#3, “Your accomplishments and possessions determine your value.” Truth: Our true value comes from being children of God. Satan encourages us to find our worth in achievements, material possessions, or external validations. However, our value is not derived from worldly standards but from our relationship with God. As children of God, our worth is inherent, and our identity is secure in Him. John 3:1 says, “See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are. The reason why the world does not know us is that it did not know him.”

Lie#4, “You must conform to societal standards to be accepted.” Truth: Our identity is found in Christ, not in conforming to the standards of this world. The devil tempts us to conform to what is popular or socially accepted, but as believers in Jesus, our true identity comes from Him, not from the world. We should strive to think and act in a way that is pleasing to God rather than relying on the world for acceptance. We should trust in God and His Word instead. Romans 12:2 says, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is his good, pleasing, and perfect will.”

Lie#5, “You are alone and abandoned by God.” Truth: God assures us through His Word that He will never leave or forsake us, despite Satan’s attempts to make us feel isolated and alone in our struggles. We can find solace and strength in His constant presence and unending love for us.

Lie#6, “The devil lies to us that others do not care about us.” Truth: God has placed people who love and care about us in our lives. In our immediate families and church community, share your burden and pain with someone. There is someone God has placed here in this world to help you along your journey in life. You are not alone.

As believers, we must recognize and reject Satan’s lies about our identity in God. We can reclaim our true identity in Christ by accepting and abiding by the truth found in God’s Word. Remember that our Heavenly Father forgives, loves, and accepts us. Let us remain steadfast in the truth, refusing to listen to the lies that try to lessen our identity in God and live triumphantly as children of the Almighty.

