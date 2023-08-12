Narok Senator Ledama Olekina says it is not his place to engage his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago.

This was after Mercy Tarus, the young lady who has put to task Uasin Gishu leaders over the Canada and Finland scholarship turned down his job offer.

Tarus caused excitement on social media after asking hard questions to the political leaders who she accused of swindling them.

Impressed by her bravery, Ledama offer her a job.

“Mercy Tarus I would like you to work for me… speak your heart …the future belongs to candid youth! Let’s talk,” offered the senator.

The lady would however turn the offer down, asking the senator to chip in and help their parents hold the leaders to account.

“Mr. Ledama, before we can further this conversation, Talk to your fellow Senators to bring the Uasin Gishu County Government to book and compel them to refund rightfully hard-earned money to the Citizens of Kenya. Maybe then, we can talk. Otherwise, I have nothing more to say,” she said.

Responding to this, Ledama clarified that the scholarship scandal can’t be probed by senators.

“Anyone who obtains money under false pretense should be jailed! I have no business talking to Senator Mandago about the Finland scholarship scandal.

He knows what he did. Let him face the consequences… this is not a senate issue. I am cut from a different cloth! I belong to a club of future thinkers and I only reward boldness! I am a self made industrialist apart from being a politician. You will learn this slowly,” said Ledama.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are probing the scholarship saga.

Parents and students who committed to the airlift program decry being swindled millions.

The program was sanctioned by Mandago during his tenure as governor.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Viral Graduate Mercy Tarus Turn Down Ledama Olekina Job Offer