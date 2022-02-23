Senator Ledama Ole Kina Demand DNA Test in Ksh200K Child Upkeep Case

Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina has asked the court for a DNA test denying ever meeting a 27-year-old woman who has sued him for child neglect.

In a replying affidavit by the senator dated January 10 2022 filed in court in response to the child upkeep application, Ledama, through his lawyer Kethi Kilonzo, wants the court to order a DNA test on the one-year-old boy before any further directions are issued by the court.

“That I am advised by my Advocate of Record, that in the circumstances a DNA test of the child ought to be ordered for by this Honorable Court before it issues any further directions,” the application read in part.

The senator has also denied having any sexual relationship with the lady or having any child with her.

Esther Wanjiru Gatume through his lawyer Ojijo Senaji had in November 2021 sued the Narok Senator asking the court to compel the legislator to pay Ksh200,000 per month for the upkeep of their son.

She filed the application at Milimani Law Courts.

“That this honourable court is pleased to order the respondent to pay interim maintenance of Ksh200,000 per month, being child support for the minor herein pending hearing and determination of this application,” the application by Esther read in part.

Wanjiru is also asking the court to compel the Senator to pay for the minor’s school fees and related expenses and to include the minor in his medical cover pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

She asserts that the respondent is a member of parliament and a prolific businessman with a steady income and excessive means to provide for the minor.

In the suit documents on November 25, 2021, Wanjiru claims she met the senator in September 2019 and began an intimate relationship that led to the birth of the child in October 2020.

She claims the Senator abandoned her immediately after she got pregnant and cut off communication with her.

“That when I conceived and realized I was pregnant I immediately informed the respondent that he was going to be a father but to my dismay and utter shock the respondent cut off communication with me,” part of her affidavit read.

The lady, through a certificate of urgency filed in court, claims she went through the pregnancy period alone without any assistance from the senator.

She later informed the senator of the birth of his son and asked him to step up as his biological father but the senator allegedly ignored her.

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

