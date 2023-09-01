11 Members of the Uasin Gishu County Assembly have lost their seats following a High Court verdict that upheld the revocation of their nomination as ruled by a magistrate’s court.

High Court Judge, Justice Stephen Riech, on Friday, agreed with the ruling that UDA did not follow the law when nominating the 11 MCAs.

In a ruling that was rendered on March 15, Chief Magistrate Mikoyan noted that the nominations were invalid because the ruling party and the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) relied on a list that had been declared null and void by the political parties’ tribunal.

As a result, the Magistrate ordered the party to de-gazette the list, which was published on September 9, 2022. He argued that an original list drafted on July 27 was legal and questioned why it was not approved.

“A declaration is hereby issued that the party list for UDA Uasin Gishu Member of County Assembly (Gender top up and marginalised) categories published by the IEBC vide Gazette notice No 10712 Vol CXXIV-No 186 dated September 9, 2022, is unlawful, null, and void,” the court ordered.

A petitioner, in conjunction with the political parties’ tribunal, opposed the nomination of the 11, stating that it excluded people living with disabilities (PWDs).

UDA secretary general, Cleophas Malala, has yet to release a statement on the revocation of the 11 MCAs.

By MARK OBAR

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Uasin Gishu County: 11 UDA Politicians Lose Seats