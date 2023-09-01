Death Announcement Of Njenga Njoroge Of Killeen, Texas

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we are announcing the death of Njenga Njoroge of Killeen, Texas

Njenga was born in Kenya to Harrison Njoroge Wanjigi and Freciah Wanjiku Njoroge RIP. He passed away on August 18, 2023, in Harker Heights, TX.

Njenga is survived by his 3 children, plus 4 grandchildren; and his siblings; brother Mbugua Njoroge and wife Josephine Njoroge. His sisters Pastor Rosemary Njoroge, Njeri Njoroge, Susan Wamboi Randolph and brother-in-law Melvin Randolph, his sister Mary Njoroge Thompson. Paul Njoroge RIP. Grace Njoroge RIP. His Niece, Dr. Wanjiku Njoroge Mbugua, nephew Dr. Njoroge Mbugua, Waira Njoroge, Niece Malaika Wanjiku Randolph, Wanjiru Grace Randolph and several other nieces and Nephews here in the US, and in Africa. He will be missed. May he rest in peace. Gone, but never forgotten.

Funeral service for Mr. Njenga Njoroge, 63 of Killeen, TX will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, TX. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

Viewing will be held two hours prior to the service (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) at the funeral home.

For further information please contact:

Wamboi Randolph-

254 317 8733

Mary Njoroge Thompson

316 312 1275

Kindly send your financial assistance to:

Susan Wamboi Randolph- Cashapp- $wamboi123, or Zelle -254 317 8733.

*2 Timothy 4:7*

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

https://www.chisolmsfuneral.com/obituary/mr-njenga-njoroge?lud=1D612714B484D01B9D6EB3162796A98B

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

