Death Announcement: Salome Nymbura Kamuyu of Seattle WA

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Death Announcement: Salome Nymbura Kamuyu of Seattle WA
Death Announcement: Salome Nymbura Kamuyu of Seattle WA

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we inform you of the promotion to glory of Salome Nymbura Kamuyu of Seattle WA. She is the mother to George Kamuyu of Kenya, Kenny Waweru and Lydia both from Seattle WA. She is sister to Winnie Mambo and David Mambo of Methuen MA.

Prayers will be held daily starting at 7pm at 94 Perry Avenue, Methuen  MA 01844, as well as on the zoom.
You can reach out to Winnie Mambo 781-526-1049 or David Mambo Jomo 617-947 -0097.
Financial support can be sent to cash app
781-526-1049
Related Posts
OBITUARIES

Death Announcement: Heidi Akello Oyombo Of Fairfax, Virginia

NEWS

Death Announcement: Andrew Namu of Marietta, Georgia

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement For Evangelist Phrasia W Muturi

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement: Betty (Glady’s) Ngatia Of Clarksburg,…

$Winnie kamuyu
617-947-0097
$jomomamboo
978-930-6212
$onesmus916
David mambo
Bank of America Acct#004619462048,
Routing #01000138.
Zelle-617-947-0097
Memorial Prayers/Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, 10/22/23 at PCEA NEEMA Church, 201 Coburn St, Lowell @ 4pm.
The service will also stream Live via Zoom. All are welcome.
Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time of loss.

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Salome Nymbura Kamuyu of Seattle WA 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More