It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we inform you of the promotion to glory of Salome Nymbura Kamuyu of Seattle WA. She is the mother to George Kamuyu of Kenya, Kenny Waweru and Lydia both from Seattle WA. She is sister to Winnie Mambo and David Mambo of Methuen MA.

Prayers will be held daily starting at 7pm at 94 Perry Avenue, Methuen MA 01844, as well as on the zoom.

You can reach out to Winnie Mambo 781-526-1049 or David Mambo Jomo 617-947 -0097.

Financial support can be sent to cash app

781-526-1049

$Winnie kamuyu

617-947-0097

$jomomamboo

978-930-6212

$onesmus916

David mambo

Bank of America Acct#004619462048,

Routing #01000138.

Zelle-617-947-0097

Memorial Prayers/Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, 10/22/23 at PCEA NEEMA Church, 201 Coburn St, Lowell @ 4pm.

The service will also stream Live via Zoom. All are welcome.

Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time of loss.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement: Salome Nyambura Kamuyu of Seattle WA