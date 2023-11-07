Death Announcement Of Margaret Wanjiru Mbitu Of Whitman Massachusetts

It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness we share that Margaret (Maggie) Wanjiru Mbitu, our beloved daughter, sister, and friend tragically passed away on Tuesday October 31st 2023 at the age of 31.

She was last seen on Monday October 30th, 2023 at around 11pm as she left her workplace and was reported missing on Tuesday October 31st 2023.

Unfortunately, Maggie’s life was cut short and was found murdered at the parking lot of Boston’s Logan International Airport and the suspect is still at large.

Maggie was adored by many and it’s impossible to describe the impact she had on everyone during her lifetime or quantify the number of lives she touched.

She was a kind, selfless, compassionate nurse that was loved by many. Her death has left a huge burden to her family who have to tackle funeral costs, legal expenses to catch the suspect at large, and other arrangements that have unexpectedly risen to help bring justice for her.

We kindly appeal to your compassionate hearts to consider making a donation to help alleviate some of the costs.

Your generosity, regardless of the amount, would be profoundly appreciated and will help alleviate the financial burden on the family.

Maggie, we love you and will miss your loving, kind, caring and genuine spirit. You were a friend to many, a helping hand to those around you, and light in many peoples lives. You taught us what it means to live fully and love generously. We’ll miss you and keep your memory with us forever. Thank you for leaving your imprint in our lives. Click here to support-https://www.gofundme.com/f/margaret-maggie-mbitu-funeral

