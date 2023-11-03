Missing Kenyan woman’s body found in airport Garage, suspect flees to Kenya

The story of the missing Kenyan woman Margaret Mbitu ends tragically as her body was found in Boston Airport Garage.

Police in lowell,Massachusetts issued a warrant for a Kenyan man who flew to Kenya after the body of Margaret who was known to him was found in the Airport garage.

State Police troopers assigned to the airport found a vehicle they say was “occupied by a deceased adult female” in the central parking garage of the airport at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They determined the body was that of Margaret Mbitu, 31, who had been reported missing from Whitman, according to a State Police statement. The police say that Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, is the suspect in her death and that he had boarded a flight to Kenya.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant charging Kangethe with Mbitu’s homicide and are working with Kenyan authorities to find him.

An image shared Wednesday on social media by BAMSI, a Brockton-based organization that states on its website it works with people with developmental disabilities and mental and behavioral health challenges, said that Mbitu was an employee there and had not been seen since she left work on Monday. The missing poster they issued said she was driving a white Toyota Venza.

The organization remembers Mbitu as “an amazing individual,” company spokeswoman Ulea Lago told the Herald Thursday.

“The BAMSI community is heartbroken by the tragic death of Maggie. She was warm, caring and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes,” Lago, the executive vice president for strategy, continued. “As an agency, we are in mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman.”

Mbitu worked for more than seven years as a per diem nurse at some of the organization’s group homes, Lago said, adding that Mbitu’s mother also works there.

By FLINT MCCOLGAN

Source-https://www.bostonherald.com/

